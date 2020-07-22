All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:24 PM

2594 Laurel View Drive

2594 Laurel View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2594 Laurel View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! 2594 Laurel View Dr SW, in Snellville, is a great place to call home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2594 Laurel View Drive have any available units?
2594 Laurel View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2594 Laurel View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2594 Laurel View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2594 Laurel View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2594 Laurel View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2594 Laurel View Drive offer parking?
No, 2594 Laurel View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2594 Laurel View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2594 Laurel View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2594 Laurel View Drive have a pool?
No, 2594 Laurel View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2594 Laurel View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2594 Laurel View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2594 Laurel View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2594 Laurel View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2594 Laurel View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2594 Laurel View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
