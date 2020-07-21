Rent Calculator
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2496 Tullamore Circle
2496 Tullamore Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2496 Tullamore Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms Located at 2496 Tullamore Cir, Snellville GA 30039, Kitchen, Living room, $ 1,500.00 Rent, $ 2,000.00 Deposit. Available September 1st, 2019. Schools Centerville Elementary, Shiloh Middle, Shiloh High.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2496 Tullamore Circle have any available units?
2496 Tullamore Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2496 Tullamore Circle have?
Some of 2496 Tullamore Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2496 Tullamore Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2496 Tullamore Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2496 Tullamore Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2496 Tullamore Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2496 Tullamore Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2496 Tullamore Circle offers parking.
Does 2496 Tullamore Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2496 Tullamore Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2496 Tullamore Circle have a pool?
No, 2496 Tullamore Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2496 Tullamore Circle have accessible units?
No, 2496 Tullamore Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2496 Tullamore Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2496 Tullamore Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2496 Tullamore Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2496 Tullamore Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
