Gwinnett County, GA
241 The Esplanade Way SE
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

241 The Esplanade Way SE

241 the Esplanade Way · No Longer Available
241 the Esplanade Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large fully-fenced yard! Coming soon! - Coming soon. We are putting the finishing touches on this home and hope to have it available for showing October 7th.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

(RLNE5189747)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 The Esplanade Way SE have any available units?
241 The Esplanade Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 241 The Esplanade Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
241 The Esplanade Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 The Esplanade Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 The Esplanade Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 241 The Esplanade Way SE offer parking?
No, 241 The Esplanade Way SE does not offer parking.
Does 241 The Esplanade Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 The Esplanade Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 The Esplanade Way SE have a pool?
No, 241 The Esplanade Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 241 The Esplanade Way SE have accessible units?
No, 241 The Esplanade Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 241 The Esplanade Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 The Esplanade Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 The Esplanade Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 The Esplanade Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.
