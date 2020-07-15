All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2390 Century Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2390 Century Ln
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

2390 Century Ln

2390 Century Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2390 Century Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split Level with finished bedroom and bath in lower level. New Carpet and Interior paint. Gas Stove, Gas Heating, and Gas Hot water heater. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. 2 large decks on back. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2390 Century Ln have any available units?
2390 Century Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2390 Century Ln have?
Some of 2390 Century Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 Century Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2390 Century Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2390 Century Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2390 Century Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2390 Century Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2390 Century Ln offers parking.
Does 2390 Century Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2390 Century Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2390 Century Ln have a pool?
No, 2390 Century Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2390 Century Ln have accessible units?
No, 2390 Century Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2390 Century Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2390 Century Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2390 Century Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2390 Century Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College