Split Level with finished bedroom and bath in lower level. New Carpet and Interior paint. Gas Stove, Gas Heating, and Gas Hot water heater. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level. 2 large decks on back. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2390 Century Ln have any available units?
2390 Century Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2390 Century Ln have?
Some of 2390 Century Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2390 Century Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2390 Century Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.