Gwinnett County, GA
2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:50 PM

2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive

2365 Well Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2365 Well Springs Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
GORGEOUS HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO I-85 IN MILL CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT. PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT W/COFFERED CEILINGS & UPGRADED WOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN W/TRAVERTINE TILE BACKSPLASH & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE FAMILY RM W/ STONE FIREPLACE W/OPEN VIEW OF THE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. DOWNSTAIR'S BEDROOM W/FULL BATH. UPSTAIRS HAS SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE W/MASTER BATH & 2 BEDROOMS THAT SHARE A BATH & 1 BEDROOM W/OWN FULL BATH. MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS. HOME HAS COZY COVERED PORCHES FRONT & BACK. THE BACKYARD IS FENCED IN WITH 2 GATES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive offers parking.
Does 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
No, 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2365 WELL SPRINGS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
