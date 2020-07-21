2365 Well Springs Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
GORGEOUS HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO I-85 IN MILL CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT. PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT W/COFFERED CEILINGS & UPGRADED WOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN W/TRAVERTINE TILE BACKSPLASH & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE FAMILY RM W/ STONE FIREPLACE W/OPEN VIEW OF THE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. DOWNSTAIR'S BEDROOM W/FULL BATH. UPSTAIRS HAS SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE W/MASTER BATH & 2 BEDROOMS THAT SHARE A BATH & 1 BEDROOM W/OWN FULL BATH. MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS. HOME HAS COZY COVERED PORCHES FRONT & BACK. THE BACKYARD IS FENCED IN WITH 2 GATES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
