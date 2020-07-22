2336 Copper Grove Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Incredible 4bed/2.5bath. Very Well maintained. Ready to move-in. Washer and dryer. Kitchen with breakfast bar and area. Separate dining room. Kitchen view to Family room. Great room could be used as office. Spacious Master bedroom. Additional rooms are spacious as well. Private level backyard with patio. Front Porch. Great swim and tennis community.



Elem:White Oak - Gwinnett,Middle:Lanier,High:LanierPlease contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly. More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126

No Pets Allowed



