Gwinnett County, GA
2336 Copper Grove Ln
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

2336 Copper Grove Ln

2336 Copper Grove Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Copper Grove Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Incredible 4bed/2.5bath. Very Well maintained. Ready to move-in. Washer and dryer. Kitchen with breakfast bar and area. Separate dining room. Kitchen view to Family room. Great room could be used as office. Spacious Master bedroom. Additional rooms are spacious as well. Private level backyard with patio. Front Porch. Great swim and tennis community.

Elem:White Oak - Gwinnett,Middle:Lanier,High:LanierPlease contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly.
Will I qualify to rent for aBufordhomeFor Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5562651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Copper Grove Ln have any available units?
2336 Copper Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2336 Copper Grove Ln have?
Some of 2336 Copper Grove Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Copper Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Copper Grove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Copper Grove Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Copper Grove Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2336 Copper Grove Ln offer parking?
No, 2336 Copper Grove Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2336 Copper Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2336 Copper Grove Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Copper Grove Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2336 Copper Grove Ln has a pool.
Does 2336 Copper Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 2336 Copper Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Copper Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 Copper Grove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 Copper Grove Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2336 Copper Grove Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
