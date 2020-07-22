All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

2262 Young America Drive

2262 Young America Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2262 Young America Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Front Brick 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath in Highly Rated Gwinnett Schools. Open Floor Plan. All Hardwood on Main. Spacious Family Rm w Fireplace. Kitchen w Island, a Secretarial Desk, Separate Breakfast Area. Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Dining & Living Rm. Laundry Rm on Main. Spacious Master bedrm w Tray Ceiling, Large Walk-in Closet. Masterbath w Double Vanities, Separate Tub & Shower. Additional 3 bedrms are upstairs. Leveled Backyard. Great & Quiet Neighborhd w Swim & Tennis, Playgrd. Minutes to Mall of Georgia. House is Nice & Clean. NO Pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Young America Drive have any available units?
2262 Young America Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2262 Young America Drive have?
Some of 2262 Young America Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 Young America Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Young America Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Young America Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2262 Young America Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2262 Young America Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Young America Drive offers parking.
Does 2262 Young America Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2262 Young America Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Young America Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2262 Young America Drive has a pool.
Does 2262 Young America Drive have accessible units?
No, 2262 Young America Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Young America Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2262 Young America Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Young America Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Young America Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
