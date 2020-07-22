2262 Young America Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Front Brick 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath in Highly Rated Gwinnett Schools. Open Floor Plan. All Hardwood on Main. Spacious Family Rm w Fireplace. Kitchen w Island, a Secretarial Desk, Separate Breakfast Area. Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Dining & Living Rm. Laundry Rm on Main. Spacious Master bedrm w Tray Ceiling, Large Walk-in Closet. Masterbath w Double Vanities, Separate Tub & Shower. Additional 3 bedrms are upstairs. Leveled Backyard. Great & Quiet Neighborhd w Swim & Tennis, Playgrd. Minutes to Mall of Georgia. House is Nice & Clean. NO Pet.