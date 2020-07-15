All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

2246 Wind Lass Dr

2246 Wind Lass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2246 Wind Lass Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh Paint! Nice open floor plan. Great room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area, large master bathroom, vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms upstairs. Home on Cul-de-sac street. Level lot, large private and wooded backyard! Trash included *subject to change. Hurry, this one will go fast!

Schools:
Elem: White Oak - Gwinnett
Middle: Lanier
High: Lanier
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Buford Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

85 North to 985 N, Left at Buford Drive/Hwy 20, Right on Peachtree Industrial, Left into subdivision at Patrick Mill, Right on Dexter Mill, Left on Wind Lass Drive.

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4787380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Wind Lass Dr have any available units?
2246 Wind Lass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2246 Wind Lass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Wind Lass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Wind Lass Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2246 Wind Lass Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2246 Wind Lass Dr offer parking?
No, 2246 Wind Lass Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2246 Wind Lass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Wind Lass Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Wind Lass Dr have a pool?
No, 2246 Wind Lass Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2246 Wind Lass Dr have accessible units?
No, 2246 Wind Lass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Wind Lass Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Wind Lass Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2246 Wind Lass Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2246 Wind Lass Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
