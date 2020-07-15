2246 Wind Lass Dr

Amenities

Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh Paint! Nice open floor plan. Great room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom with sitting area, large master bathroom, vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms upstairs. Home on Cul-de-sac street. Level lot, large private and wooded backyard! Trash included *subject to change. Hurry, this one will go fast!



Schools:

Elem: White Oak - Gwinnett

Middle: Lanier

High: Lanier

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Buford Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



85 North to 985 N, Left at Buford Drive/Hwy 20, Right on Peachtree Industrial, Left into subdivision at Patrick Mill, Right on Dexter Mill, Left on Wind Lass Drive.



