Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Built in 2010 . Beautiful home in Buford. Move in ready home. Within Minutes to the MALL OF GA & LOCAL DINING. Hardwood Floors on main. Brand New Carpet .Freshly painted interior. 2017 New Roof . Private Back Yard. Master suite on 2nd level with vaulted ceilings, double sinks and walk in closet.

Bright and Finished Basement.