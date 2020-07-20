Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2148 copper ridge trail
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM
2148 copper ridge trail
2148 Copper Ridge Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2148 Copper Ridge Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2148 copper ridge trail - Property Id: 114907
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114907
Property Id 114907
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4880942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2148 copper ridge trail have any available units?
2148 copper ridge trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2148 copper ridge trail have?
Some of 2148 copper ridge trail's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2148 copper ridge trail currently offering any rent specials?
2148 copper ridge trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 copper ridge trail pet-friendly?
No, 2148 copper ridge trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2148 copper ridge trail offer parking?
No, 2148 copper ridge trail does not offer parking.
Does 2148 copper ridge trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 copper ridge trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 copper ridge trail have a pool?
No, 2148 copper ridge trail does not have a pool.
Does 2148 copper ridge trail have accessible units?
No, 2148 copper ridge trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 copper ridge trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 copper ridge trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2148 copper ridge trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2148 copper ridge trail does not have units with air conditioning.
