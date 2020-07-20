All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
214 Farm Manor Court
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

214 Farm Manor Court

214 Farm Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

214 Farm Manor Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Experience 214 Farm Manor Drive. 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home with FENCED backyard in SWIM/TENNIS community.

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**
Listing is managed by Clyde Brigman

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Farm Manor Court have any available units?
214 Farm Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 214 Farm Manor Court have?
Some of 214 Farm Manor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Farm Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
214 Farm Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Farm Manor Court pet-friendly?
No, 214 Farm Manor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 214 Farm Manor Court offer parking?
Yes, 214 Farm Manor Court offers parking.
Does 214 Farm Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Farm Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Farm Manor Court have a pool?
Yes, 214 Farm Manor Court has a pool.
Does 214 Farm Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 214 Farm Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Farm Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Farm Manor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Farm Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Farm Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

