All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2120 Tidal Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2120 Tidal Cv
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

2120 Tidal Cv

2120 Tidal Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2120 Tidal Cove, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and approximately 2,540 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4840222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Tidal Cv have any available units?
2120 Tidal Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2120 Tidal Cv have?
Some of 2120 Tidal Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Tidal Cv currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Tidal Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Tidal Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Tidal Cv is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Tidal Cv offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Tidal Cv offers parking.
Does 2120 Tidal Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Tidal Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Tidal Cv have a pool?
Yes, 2120 Tidal Cv has a pool.
Does 2120 Tidal Cv have accessible units?
No, 2120 Tidal Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Tidal Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Tidal Cv has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Tidal Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2120 Tidal Cv has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College