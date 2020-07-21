All apartments in Gwinnett County
2102 Hunters Green Drive

2102 Hunters Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Hunters Green Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Dream Home Rental inBeautiful Gated Stonecreek! Top Rated Gwinnett Cty Schools! 2-Sty Grand Foyer, Stunning Gourmet Chef's Kit,Hi-end Appls w/1908 La Cornue stove, farmhouse sink,lg w-in pantry,keeping rm w/beadboard wall detail, 2-sty grand rm w/Illustrious Wall of Windows, & Beautiful hdwd blt-ins,Frml study&dining w/butler's pantry,Hdwds in Owner's Suite w/2-sided fpl, owner's spa bath w/lge w-in closet.3 addtl rms upstairs w/J&J bath.Also bedroom and full bath on main, & full fin bsmt w/2nd gour kit. Prvt bkyd for entertaining! Close to I85 & 316, shopping, schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Hunters Green Drive have any available units?
2102 Hunters Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2102 Hunters Green Drive have?
Some of 2102 Hunters Green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Hunters Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Hunters Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Hunters Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Hunters Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2102 Hunters Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Hunters Green Drive offers parking.
Does 2102 Hunters Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 Hunters Green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Hunters Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 Hunters Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Hunters Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Hunters Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Hunters Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Hunters Green Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Hunters Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 Hunters Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
