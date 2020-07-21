2102 Hunters Green Drive

Amenities
Dream Home Rental inBeautiful Gated Stonecreek! Top Rated Gwinnett Cty Schools! 2-Sty Grand Foyer, Stunning Gourmet Chef's Kit,Hi-end Appls w/1908 La Cornue stove, farmhouse sink,lg w-in pantry,keeping rm w/beadboard wall detail, 2-sty grand rm w/Illustrious Wall of Windows, & Beautiful hdwd blt-ins,Frml study&dining w/butler's pantry,Hdwds in Owner's Suite w/2-sided fpl, owner's spa bath w/lge w-in closet.3 addtl rms upstairs w/J&J bath.Also bedroom and full bath on main, & full fin bsmt w/2nd gour kit. Prvt bkyd for entertaining! Close to I85 & 316, shopping, schools!