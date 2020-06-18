Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2024 Britt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2024 Britt Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:37 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2024 Britt Drive
2024 Britt Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2024 Britt Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30078
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
GPS address: 1997 Britt Dr, Snellville, must see..... new construction house.... great school........plenty storage on basement..........close to Hwy and Shopping center and Restaurant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2024 Britt Drive have any available units?
2024 Britt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 2024 Britt Drive have?
Some of 2024 Britt Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2024 Britt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Britt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Britt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Britt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 2024 Britt Drive offer parking?
No, 2024 Britt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Britt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Britt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Britt Drive have a pool?
No, 2024 Britt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Britt Drive have accessible units?
No, 2024 Britt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Britt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Britt Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Britt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Britt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
