2008 White Top Road Southeast
Last updated June 7 2019 at 3:59 PM

2008 White Top Road Southeast

2008 White Top Road · No Longer Available
2008 White Top Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home,which offers 4 bedrooms, plus a LOFT! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2008 White Top Road Southeast have any available units?
2008 White Top Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2008 White Top Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2008 White Top Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 White Top Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 White Top Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2008 White Top Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 2008 White Top Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2008 White Top Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 White Top Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 White Top Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 2008 White Top Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2008 White Top Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2008 White Top Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 White Top Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 White Top Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 White Top Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 White Top Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
