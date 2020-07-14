All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1890 Patterson Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1890 Patterson Circle
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1890 Patterson Circle

1890 Patterson Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1890 Patterson Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute and ready to move in! Amazing DISCOVERY school cluster! New flooring in main level, New Paint, New toilets. Dishwasher, stove, vent hood and refrigerator. Main level includes a half bath. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Patterson Circle have any available units?
1890 Patterson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1890 Patterson Circle have?
Some of 1890 Patterson Circle's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 Patterson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Patterson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Patterson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1890 Patterson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1890 Patterson Circle offer parking?
No, 1890 Patterson Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1890 Patterson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 Patterson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Patterson Circle have a pool?
No, 1890 Patterson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1890 Patterson Circle have accessible units?
No, 1890 Patterson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 Patterson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1890 Patterson Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1890 Patterson Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1890 Patterson Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Cielo Apartments by ARIUM
6069 S Norcross Tucker Rd
Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College