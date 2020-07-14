Cute and ready to move in! Amazing DISCOVERY school cluster! New flooring in main level, New Paint, New toilets. Dishwasher, stove, vent hood and refrigerator. Main level includes a half bath. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1890 Patterson Circle have any available units?
1890 Patterson Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1890 Patterson Circle have?
Some of 1890 Patterson Circle's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 Patterson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Patterson Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.