Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1885 Tyler Trce

1885 Tyler Trace · No Longer Available
Location

1885 Tyler Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire house. FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT provides additional living space. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. Open floorplan features separate dining room and large family room with lots of windows offering plenty of natural light. Bright and sunny breakfast area. Stunning 2 story deck overlooking wooded backyard. Great Lawrenceville location in Collins Hill school district. Near Hwy 120 and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd with easy access to I85 and 316.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 Tyler Trce have any available units?
1885 Tyler Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1885 Tyler Trce have?
Some of 1885 Tyler Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1885 Tyler Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1885 Tyler Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 Tyler Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1885 Tyler Trce is pet friendly.
Does 1885 Tyler Trce offer parking?
No, 1885 Tyler Trce does not offer parking.
Does 1885 Tyler Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1885 Tyler Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 Tyler Trce have a pool?
No, 1885 Tyler Trce does not have a pool.
Does 1885 Tyler Trce have accessible units?
No, 1885 Tyler Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 Tyler Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1885 Tyler Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1885 Tyler Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1885 Tyler Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
