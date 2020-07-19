1885 Tyler Trce

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the entire house. FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT provides additional living space. Perfect for entertaining family and friends. Open floorplan features separate dining room and large family room with lots of windows offering plenty of natural light. Bright and sunny breakfast area. Stunning 2 story deck overlooking wooded backyard. Great Lawrenceville location in Collins Hill school district. Near Hwy 120 and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd with easy access to I85 and 316.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



