Beautiful Townhome located in a Gated Community and very desired location. Easy access to I-85 and I-285, located near restaurants and shopping. Home has hardwood floors throughout with a split bedroom setup.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1790 Brookside Lay Circle have any available units?
1790 Brookside Lay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1790 Brookside Lay Circle have?
Some of 1790 Brookside Lay Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1790 Brookside Lay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1790 Brookside Lay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.