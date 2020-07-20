All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1726 Ridgeway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1726 Ridgeway Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1726 Ridgeway Drive

1726 Ridgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1726 Ridgeway Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,513 sf home is located in Lawrenceville, GA. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Ridgeway Drive have any available units?
1726 Ridgeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1726 Ridgeway Drive have?
Some of 1726 Ridgeway Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Ridgeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Ridgeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Ridgeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Ridgeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Ridgeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Ridgeway Drive offers parking.
Does 1726 Ridgeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Ridgeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Ridgeway Drive have a pool?
No, 1726 Ridgeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Ridgeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1726 Ridgeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Ridgeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Ridgeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Ridgeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Ridgeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College