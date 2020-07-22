1660 Cheshire Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/107508708f ---- Beautiful four bedroom, 2.5 bath with a bonus room on a corner lot near cul-de-sac in Lawrenceville. Tons of space! Separate living, dining and family room. Bonus room downstairs that is perfect for an office or study. Another bonus room upstairs perfect for a playroom or kids library. Master on main with huge walk-in closet and cozy tub. Washer/Dryer included. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range Washer/Dryer In Unit