Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1660 Cheshire Court

1660 Cheshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Cheshire Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/107508708f ---- Beautiful four bedroom, 2.5 bath with a bonus room on a corner lot near cul-de-sac in Lawrenceville. Tons of space! Separate living, dining and family room. Bonus room downstairs that is perfect for an office or study. Another bonus room upstairs perfect for a playroom or kids library. Master on main with huge walk-in closet and cozy tub. Washer/Dryer included. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Cheshire Court have any available units?
1660 Cheshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1660 Cheshire Court have?
Some of 1660 Cheshire Court's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Cheshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Cheshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Cheshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Cheshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1660 Cheshire Court offer parking?
No, 1660 Cheshire Court does not offer parking.
Does 1660 Cheshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Cheshire Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Cheshire Court have a pool?
No, 1660 Cheshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Cheshire Court have accessible units?
No, 1660 Cheshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Cheshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Cheshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 Cheshire Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1660 Cheshire Court has units with air conditioning.
