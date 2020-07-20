All apartments in Gwinnett County
162 Ledgewood Mill Way

162 Ledgewood Mill Way · No Longer Available
Location

162 Ledgewood Mill Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Great 3 bedroom home in sought after Manchester Walk. . Kitchen is open to large Family/Dining Room and boasts beautiful cherry cabinets. black appliances include dishwasher, microwave & gas stove. Fam Rm w/fireplace. Open floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Ledgewood Mill Way have any available units?
162 Ledgewood Mill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 162 Ledgewood Mill Way have?
Some of 162 Ledgewood Mill Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Ledgewood Mill Way currently offering any rent specials?
162 Ledgewood Mill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Ledgewood Mill Way pet-friendly?
No, 162 Ledgewood Mill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 162 Ledgewood Mill Way offer parking?
Yes, 162 Ledgewood Mill Way offers parking.
Does 162 Ledgewood Mill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Ledgewood Mill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Ledgewood Mill Way have a pool?
No, 162 Ledgewood Mill Way does not have a pool.
Does 162 Ledgewood Mill Way have accessible units?
No, 162 Ledgewood Mill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Ledgewood Mill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Ledgewood Mill Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Ledgewood Mill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Ledgewood Mill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
