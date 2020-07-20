162 Ledgewood Mill Way

Great 3 bedroom home in sought after Manchester Walk. . Kitchen is open to large Family/Dining Room and boasts beautiful cherry cabinets. black appliances include dishwasher, microwave & gas stove. Fam Rm w/fireplace. Open floor plan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
