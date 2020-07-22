1616 Little Creek Drive

Amenities

LawrencevilleHome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5ba - Available NOW! Fresh paint and new carpet! Features a roommate plan with 2 en suite private bedrooms upstairs, each with its own full bath! Sparkling kitchen with wood cabinets, black appliances, breakfast area & view to the family room, spacious great room w/fireplace & one car garage! Close To Downtown Lawrenceville. 1 Car garage. Bright open kitchen with breakfast area. Walkin in closets. Community pool & tennis! Trash and lawncare included.



Schools: Alcova Elementary, Dacula Middle, Dacula High School Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions



Will I qualify to rent for aLawrencevilleHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" -http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



