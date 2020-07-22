All apartments in Gwinnett County
1616 Little Creek Drive
1616 Little Creek Drive

1616 Little Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Little Creek Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
LawrencevilleHome For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Fresh paint and new carpet! Features a roommate plan with 2 en suite private bedrooms upstairs, each with its own full bath! Sparkling kitchen with wood cabinets, black appliances, breakfast area & view to the family room, spacious great room w/fireplace & one car garage! Close To Downtown Lawrenceville. 1 Car garage. Bright open kitchen with breakfast area. Walkin in closets. Community pool & tennis! Trash and lawncare included.

Schools: Alcova Elementary, Dacula Middle, Dacula High School Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for aLawrencevilleHome For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" -http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE2503743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Little Creek Drive have any available units?
1616 Little Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1616 Little Creek Drive have?
Some of 1616 Little Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Little Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Little Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Little Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Little Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Little Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Little Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1616 Little Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Little Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Little Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Little Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1616 Little Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 Little Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Little Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Little Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Little Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Little Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
