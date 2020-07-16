1567 High Sierra Drive

Amenities
MUST SEE!!
Beautiful home with updated kitchen, bathrooms, hardwood flooring. The open spacious living area has plenty of natural light. The deck is perfect for entertaining along with a big flat backyard.
LOCATION:
Close to Duluth area!
Close to restaurants & Downtown
PEACHTREE RIDGE HS district
Minutes to Gwinnet Technical College
FEATURES:
- Hardwoods throughout
- Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry w/ soft-core drawers, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Nice breakfast bar.
- Both bathrooms feature beautiful tile floors and showers and nice LED-lit faucets
- Large back deck overlooks large open land
- spacious laundry room
- The long newly paved driveway allows for plenty of parking
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
RENTAL CRITERIA: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
Pet policy: Sorry no pets
$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com