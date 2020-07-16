All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:51 PM

1567 High Sierra Drive

1567 High Sierra Drive · (678) 931-9525
Location

1567 High Sierra Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
MUST SEE!!
Beautiful home with updated kitchen, bathrooms, hardwood flooring. The open spacious living area has plenty of natural light. The deck is perfect for entertaining along with a big flat backyard.

LOCATION:
Close to Duluth area!
Close to restaurants & Downtown
PEACHTREE RIDGE HS district
Minutes to Gwinnet Technical College

FEATURES:
- Hardwoods throughout
- Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry w/ soft-core drawers, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Nice breakfast bar.
- Both bathrooms feature beautiful tile floors and showers and nice LED-lit faucets
- Large back deck overlooks large open land
- spacious laundry room
- The long newly paved driveway allows for plenty of parking

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

RENTAL CRITERIA: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
Pet policy: Sorry no pets
$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 High Sierra Drive have any available units?
1567 High Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1567 High Sierra Drive have?
Some of 1567 High Sierra Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 High Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1567 High Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 High Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1567 High Sierra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1567 High Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1567 High Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 1567 High Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 High Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 High Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 1567 High Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1567 High Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1567 High Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 High Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 High Sierra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1567 High Sierra Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1567 High Sierra Drive has units with air conditioning.
