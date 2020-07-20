All apartments in Gwinnett County
1545 Cove Creek Circle

1545 Cove Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Cove Creek Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Available for occupancy 1st week of May! Brick 2 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Norcross. Kitchen featuring wood cabinets, pantry and gas range overlooks family room with fireplace. Sep dining room. Powder room on main level. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet and private bath w/double sink vanity. Large secondary bedroom w/big closet. Convenient 2nd floor laundry! Sliding doors off family room lead to a back patio and quiet semi-private backyard! Convenient location with easy access to I-85 N and close to shopping, dining and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Cove Creek Circle have any available units?
1545 Cove Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1545 Cove Creek Circle have?
Some of 1545 Cove Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Cove Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Cove Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Cove Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Cove Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1545 Cove Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 1545 Cove Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Cove Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Cove Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Cove Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 1545 Cove Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Cove Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1545 Cove Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Cove Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Cove Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Cove Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Cove Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
