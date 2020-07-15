All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest

1410 Juniper Springs Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Juniper Springs Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome home to 5 bd 3.5 bath brick home in Loganville. Open flop plan with a large living room and kitchen area. Master on the main and large rooms upstairs. Private backyard with great garden areas. Walk in closets and high ceilings make this a home not to forget.

To apply go to www.pathlightmgt.com.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest have any available units?
1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest offer parking?
No, 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest have a pool?
No, 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Juniper Springs TR Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
