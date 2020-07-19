All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Somerset Way

1409 Somerset Way · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Somerset Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6109104 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home with a Basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Somerset Way have any available units?
1409 Somerset Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1409 Somerset Way currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Somerset Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Somerset Way pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Somerset Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1409 Somerset Way offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Somerset Way offers parking.
Does 1409 Somerset Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Somerset Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Somerset Way have a pool?
No, 1409 Somerset Way does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Somerset Way have accessible units?
No, 1409 Somerset Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Somerset Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Somerset Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Somerset Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Somerset Way does not have units with air conditioning.
