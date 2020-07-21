All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1385 Midland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1385 Midland Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

1385 Midland Way

1385 Midland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1385 Midland Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bedrooms and 3 bath rooms. Convenient location in Lawrenceville, Minutes to I-85 exit 109 or 111. Close to shopping centers. Great school district. Granite counter top with stain cabinate. in move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Midland Way have any available units?
1385 Midland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1385 Midland Way have?
Some of 1385 Midland Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Midland Way currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Midland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Midland Way pet-friendly?
No, 1385 Midland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1385 Midland Way offer parking?
Yes, 1385 Midland Way offers parking.
Does 1385 Midland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 Midland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Midland Way have a pool?
No, 1385 Midland Way does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Midland Way have accessible units?
No, 1385 Midland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Midland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 Midland Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1385 Midland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1385 Midland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College