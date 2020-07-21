4 Bedrooms and 3 bath rooms. Convenient location in Lawrenceville, Minutes to I-85 exit 109 or 111. Close to shopping centers. Great school district. Granite counter top with stain cabinate. in move-in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1385 Midland Way have any available units?
What amenities does 1385 Midland Way have?
Some of 1385 Midland Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Midland Way currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Midland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.