Gwinnett County, GA
1372 Sugarwood Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1372 Sugarwood Lane

1372 Sugarwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Sugarwood Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house Coming Soon!!! - Single house 3 bedroom 1 bathroom coming soon! Please visit our website to apply and view qualifications
www.emerald-homes.net click on the Rentals Tab.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2304470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Sugarwood Lane have any available units?
1372 Sugarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1372 Sugarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Sugarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Sugarwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1372 Sugarwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1372 Sugarwood Lane offer parking?
No, 1372 Sugarwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1372 Sugarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1372 Sugarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Sugarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1372 Sugarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Sugarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1372 Sugarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Sugarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1372 Sugarwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1372 Sugarwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1372 Sugarwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
