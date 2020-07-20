135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Loganville, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

