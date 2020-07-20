All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest

135 Shadowbrooke Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

135 Shadowbrooke Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Loganville, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest have any available units?
135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest have?
Some of 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest offers parking.
Does 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Shadowbrooke Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College