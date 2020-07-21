All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:43 PM

1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest

1212 Chadwick Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1212 Chadwick Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in sought after Lawrenceville community Chadwick Lakes! Kitchen has granite countertops, tumbled tile backsplash, SS appliances including double ovens and gas cooktop all overlooking a stunning keeping room! Fireside great room comes complete w/ built in bookcases & views of the private wooded backyard. Master suite w/ sitting area, his & her closets & garden soaker tub!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest have any available units?
1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest have?
Some of 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Chadwick Lake Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College