Gwinnett County, GA
1190 Polaris Court
1190 Polaris Court

1190 Polaris Court · No Longer Available
Location

1190 Polaris Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful ranch,ready for move in now. Grayson school district.Tenant surprise! wood floors entire house except kitchen & breakfast area.Two story foyer & high vaulted ceiling great rm open to kitchen has granite counter top,back splash,bar,breakfast area,white cabinet & tile floor.Gorgeous master suite on main w. tray ceiling,separated tub & shower,granite vanity.Open wooden stair case,2 good size bedrms & 1 bonus rm up stair.Deck & fenced 3 side back yard. Convenient location.Application fee is $55 to $78.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Polaris Court have any available units?
1190 Polaris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1190 Polaris Court have?
Some of 1190 Polaris Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Polaris Court currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Polaris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Polaris Court pet-friendly?
No, 1190 Polaris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1190 Polaris Court offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Polaris Court offers parking.
Does 1190 Polaris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Polaris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Polaris Court have a pool?
No, 1190 Polaris Court does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Polaris Court have accessible units?
No, 1190 Polaris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Polaris Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1190 Polaris Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1190 Polaris Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1190 Polaris Court does not have units with air conditioning.
