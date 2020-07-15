1190 Polaris Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Beautiful ranch,ready for move in now. Grayson school district.Tenant surprise! wood floors entire house except kitchen & breakfast area.Two story foyer & high vaulted ceiling great rm open to kitchen has granite counter top,back splash,bar,breakfast area,white cabinet & tile floor.Gorgeous master suite on main w. tray ceiling,separated tub & shower,granite vanity.Open wooden stair case,2 good size bedrms & 1 bonus rm up stair.Deck & fenced 3 side back yard. Convenient location.Application fee is $55 to $78.