Last updated November 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

1150 Bar Harbor Place

1150 Bar Harbor Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1150 Bar Harbor Pl, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Bunch upgrade , must view by person for interiors , posting picture not guarantee is actually pictures .option with washer and dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Bar Harbor Place have any available units?
1150 Bar Harbor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1150 Bar Harbor Place currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Bar Harbor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Bar Harbor Place pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Bar Harbor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1150 Bar Harbor Place offer parking?
No, 1150 Bar Harbor Place does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Bar Harbor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 Bar Harbor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Bar Harbor Place have a pool?
No, 1150 Bar Harbor Place does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Bar Harbor Place have accessible units?
No, 1150 Bar Harbor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Bar Harbor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Bar Harbor Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Bar Harbor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Bar Harbor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
