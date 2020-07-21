All apartments in Gwinnett County
1120 Midland Way
1120 Midland Way

1120 Midland Way · No Longer Available
1120 Midland Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Peachtree Ridge Schools! Dramatic two-story foyer w/hardwood floors opens to sunken two-story formal living room. Formal DR. Kitchen features new stone colored vinyl flooring, SS appliances, double ovens, smooth cooktop and spacious breakfast area w/wet bar - all open to family room w/stacked stone fireplace and built-ins! Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms - one w/french doors to balcony overlooking formal areas. Master w/trey ceiling, private coffee deck, jetted tub, separate tile shower and walk-in closet. Move-In Ready! Swim/Tennis Optional $445/year.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 1120 Midland Way have any available units?
1120 Midland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1120 Midland Way have?
Some of 1120 Midland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Midland Way currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Midland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Midland Way pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Midland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1120 Midland Way offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Midland Way offers parking.
Does 1120 Midland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Midland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Midland Way have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Midland Way has a pool.
Does 1120 Midland Way have accessible units?
No, 1120 Midland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Midland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Midland Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Midland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Midland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
