Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:05 PM

1021 Carla Place

1021 Carla Place · No Longer Available
Location

1021 Carla Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Carla Place have any available units?
1021 Carla Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1021 Carla Place currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Carla Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Carla Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Carla Place is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Carla Place offer parking?
No, 1021 Carla Place does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Carla Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Carla Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Carla Place have a pool?
No, 1021 Carla Place does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Carla Place have accessible units?
No, 1021 Carla Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Carla Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Carla Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Carla Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Carla Place does not have units with air conditioning.
