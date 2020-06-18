All apartments in Griffin
1644 Hallmark Hills Drive

1644 Hallmark Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1644 Hallmark Hills Dr, Griffin, GA 30223

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
A RENTAL APPLICATION IS CURRENTLY PENDING ON THIS UNIT.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT. PROPERTY AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020

Ranch home! No need for stairs! Hurry to see this one while it lasts! Here is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home on a level lot. All kitchen appliances included with this rental. Washer and dryer hook up available inside unit.
Visit our website to schedule a day and time to view this property and to complete an online rental application. www.WalfordProperties.net

THIS LANDLORD DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 TENANTS, HOUSING VOUCHER PARTICIPANTS.

All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Applicants must pay a $35 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.walfordproperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive have any available units?
1644 Hallmark Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Griffin, GA.
What amenities does 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive have?
Some of 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Hallmark Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Griffin.
Does 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive has accessible units.
Does 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1644 Hallmark Hills Drive has units with air conditioning.
