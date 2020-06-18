1644 Hallmark Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry parking

A RENTAL APPLICATION IS CURRENTLY PENDING ON THIS UNIT.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT. PROPERTY AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020



Ranch home! No need for stairs! Hurry to see this one while it lasts! Here is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath home on a level lot. All kitchen appliances included with this rental. Washer and dryer hook up available inside unit.

Visit our website to schedule a day and time to view this property and to complete an online rental application. www.WalfordProperties.net



THIS LANDLORD DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 TENANTS, HOUSING VOUCHER PARTICIPANTS.



All applicants must provide a copy of 2 months recent income and copy of valid government issued Identification. Applicants must pay a $35 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Once application has been submitted to Walford Properties, we will then send applicant a link to pay the application fee. Identification and Income can be emailed to www.walfordproperties@gmail.com or faxed to 678-228-1454.