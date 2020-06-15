Sign Up
3168 Cherry Valley Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM
3168 Cherry Valley Dr.
3168 Cherry Valley Drive Southeast
·
(404) 720-0826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3168 Cherry Valley Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,100
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
***Requirements*** -Dekalb Housing Vouchers Only-Verifiable Rental History -No Prior Evictions -No tenant portion balances - Application Fee $40 APPLY at www.gopropertiesgo.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have any available units?
3168 Cherry Valley Dr. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have?
Some of 3168 Cherry Valley Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3168 Cherry Valley Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gresham Park
.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. has units with air conditioning.
