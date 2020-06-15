All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like
3168 Cherry Valley Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
3168 Cherry Valley Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

3168 Cherry Valley Dr.

3168 Cherry Valley Drive Southeast · (404) 720-0826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3168 Cherry Valley Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
***Requirements*** -Dekalb Housing Vouchers Only-Verifiable Rental History -No Prior Evictions -No tenant portion balances - Application Fee $40 APPLY at www.gopropertiesgo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have any available units?
3168 Cherry Valley Dr. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have?
Some of 3168 Cherry Valley Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3168 Cherry Valley Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3168 Cherry Valley Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with BalconyGresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap PlacesGresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett College