2931 Cloverleaf Dr

Beautiful newly renovated ranch home! (4) bedrooms, (2) baths, corner lot, with a fenced yard. Located within the Gresham Park Community, close to Marta, Gresham Park Community Center and Walking trails. This is one of a kind with custom upgrades throughout. This home has a split bedroom plan with a spacious master suite with luxury master bath and a large walk-in closet. This home features: A new roof, HVAC, windows, porcelain tile, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and new cabinetry, lighting, stainless steel appliances, with a new oversized deck. All less than 3 years old. (NO PETS ALLOWED) This home is located within (10) minutes of Downtown Atlanta, (3) minutes to I-20 and (5) minutes to I-285. Application fee is $50 (1st) Adult, $25 for each additional adult. Landlord is a licensed Broker in the state of Georgia.