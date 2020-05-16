All apartments in Gresham Park
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

2931 Cloverleaf Dr

2931 Cloverleaf Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2931 Cloverleaf Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful newly renovated ranch home! (4) bedrooms, (2) baths, corner lot, with a fenced yard. Located within the Gresham Park Community, close to Marta, Gresham Park Community Center and Walking trails. This is one of a kind with custom upgrades throughout. This home has a split bedroom plan with a spacious master suite with luxury master bath and a large walk-in closet. This home features: A new roof, HVAC, windows, porcelain tile, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and new cabinetry, lighting, stainless steel appliances, with a new oversized deck. All less than 3 years old. (NO PETS ALLOWED) This home is located within (10) minutes of Downtown Atlanta, (3) minutes to I-20 and (5) minutes to I-285. Application fee is $50 (1st) Adult, $25 for each additional adult. Landlord is a licensed Broker in the state of Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Cloverleaf Dr have any available units?
2931 Cloverleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2931 Cloverleaf Dr have?
Some of 2931 Cloverleaf Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Cloverleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Cloverleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Cloverleaf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2931 Cloverleaf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2931 Cloverleaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Cloverleaf Dr offers parking.
Does 2931 Cloverleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Cloverleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Cloverleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 2931 Cloverleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Cloverleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 2931 Cloverleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Cloverleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2931 Cloverleaf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2931 Cloverleaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2931 Cloverleaf Dr has units with air conditioning.

