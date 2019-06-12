All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like 2847 Reveille Circle SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
2847 Reveille Circle SE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

2847 Reveille Circle SE

2847 Reveille Cir SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2847 Reveille Cir SE, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48df562039 ---- This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open floor plan and features double trey ceilings in both living and master bedroom. Newer kitchen with nice back splash, granite and stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom with walk in closet and double vanity in bath, large unfinished basement with lots of storage space.This won\'t last so schedule your showing today. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Reveille Circle SE have any available units?
2847 Reveille Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2847 Reveille Circle SE have?
Some of 2847 Reveille Circle SE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Reveille Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Reveille Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Reveille Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 2847 Reveille Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2847 Reveille Circle SE offer parking?
No, 2847 Reveille Circle SE does not offer parking.
Does 2847 Reveille Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 Reveille Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Reveille Circle SE have a pool?
No, 2847 Reveille Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Reveille Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 2847 Reveille Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Reveille Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Reveille Circle SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 Reveille Circle SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2847 Reveille Circle SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with Balcony
Gresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap Places
Gresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College