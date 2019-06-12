2847 Reveille Circle SE

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48df562039 ---- This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open floor plan and features double trey ceilings in both living and master bedroom. Newer kitchen with nice back splash, granite and stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom with walk in closet and double vanity in bath, large unfinished basement with lots of storage space.This won\'t last so schedule your showing today. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review the applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references: and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.