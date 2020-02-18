2838 Belleau Lane South East

Amenities

This beautifully renovated home in East Atlanta is a MUST SEE! Gorgeous hardwoods flow throughout the open floor plan. Renovated Kitchen w/ Dark wood cabinetry and access to large fenced backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms, and 1 renovated full bath. Spacious living area w/ large windows for natural light. Minutes from I-20, Downtown Decatur, East Atlanta Village and everything the city has to offer! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan