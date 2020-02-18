All apartments in Gresham Park
2838 Belleau Lane South East

2838 Belleau Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2838 Belleau Lane Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully renovated home in East Atlanta is a MUST SEE! Gorgeous hardwoods flow throughout the open floor plan. Renovated Kitchen w/ Dark wood cabinetry and access to large fenced backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms, and 1 renovated full bath. Spacious living area w/ large windows for natural light. Minutes from I-20, Downtown Decatur, East Atlanta Village and everything the city has to offer! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 Belleau Lane South East have any available units?
2838 Belleau Lane South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2838 Belleau Lane South East currently offering any rent specials?
2838 Belleau Lane South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 Belleau Lane South East pet-friendly?
No, 2838 Belleau Lane South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2838 Belleau Lane South East offer parking?
No, 2838 Belleau Lane South East does not offer parking.
Does 2838 Belleau Lane South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 Belleau Lane South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 Belleau Lane South East have a pool?
No, 2838 Belleau Lane South East does not have a pool.
Does 2838 Belleau Lane South East have accessible units?
No, 2838 Belleau Lane South East does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 Belleau Lane South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2838 Belleau Lane South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2838 Belleau Lane South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2838 Belleau Lane South East does not have units with air conditioning.

