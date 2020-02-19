All apartments in Gresham Park
2785 Rockdale Dr
2785 Rockdale Dr

2785 Rockdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2785 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA 30034
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom home 10 minutes from downtown Atlanta with screened in patio with hammocks. makes comfortable for 6-8 people. Fully furnished kitchen. Nestled in cul-de-sac safe with free parking close to Walmart. Extended stays negotiable! New Management Team

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 Rockdale Dr have any available units?
2785 Rockdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2785 Rockdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Rockdale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Rockdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2785 Rockdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2785 Rockdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2785 Rockdale Dr does offer parking.
Does 2785 Rockdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 Rockdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Rockdale Dr have a pool?
No, 2785 Rockdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2785 Rockdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 2785 Rockdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Rockdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2785 Rockdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2785 Rockdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2785 Rockdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
