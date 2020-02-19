2785 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA 30034 Gresham Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Spacious 3 bedroom home 10 minutes from downtown Atlanta with screened in patio with hammocks. makes comfortable for 6-8 people. Fully furnished kitchen. Nestled in cul-de-sac safe with free parking close to Walmart. Extended stays negotiable! New Management Team
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2785 Rockdale Dr have any available units?
2785 Rockdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2785 Rockdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Rockdale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.