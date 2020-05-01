2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** More photos to come! 3BR 1.5BA DeKalb brick home for lease! Home features hardwood flooring throughout, a cute fully applianced kitchen with a breakfast bar, stained cabinetry, and granite counters. Enjoy a sunny dining and living room combination and a spacious deck that overlooks a large backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.