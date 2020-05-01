All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:40 PM

2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast

2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** More photos to come! 3BR 1.5BA DeKalb brick home for lease! Home features hardwood flooring throughout, a cute fully applianced kitchen with a breakfast bar, stained cabinetry, and granite counters. Enjoy a sunny dining and living room combination and a spacious deck that overlooks a large backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast have any available units?
2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Flagstone Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with Balcony
Gresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap Places
Gresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College