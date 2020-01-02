All apartments in Gresham Park
2715 Larkspur Dr SE
Last updated January 2 2020 at 9:46 PM

2715 Larkspur Dr SE

2715 Larkspur Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Larkspur Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Conveniene Galore! 1 mile from I-20!
Adorable renovation. Gleaming hardwoods, lovely tile bath, and 3 spacious
bedrooms. Detached garage (super small car or motorcycle only), with storage
room on back. Fully fenced yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Larkspur Dr SE have any available units?
2715 Larkspur Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2715 Larkspur Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Larkspur Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Larkspur Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Larkspur Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Larkspur Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Larkspur Dr SE offers parking.
Does 2715 Larkspur Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Larkspur Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Larkspur Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2715 Larkspur Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Larkspur Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2715 Larkspur Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Larkspur Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Larkspur Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Larkspur Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Larkspur Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

