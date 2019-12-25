2606 Foxhall Way Se

Amenities
Quiet home in excellent condition and renovations at the end of a cul de sac close to shopping, interstates and schools!
Compare to the rent for a 3 bedroom apartment down the street at $1195+! (Parkside East Atlanta)
You choose, this house or an apartment for more $...
New subdivisions down the street selling for $280,000 - great neighbors! Boulder Walk, Eastside Walk
Year built: 1990
Lot: 0.25 acres
Bedrooms: 3 beds
Bathrooms: 2 full baths
Master bathroom
Pets welcome!
Laundry Room
Dry bar
Central A/C
Walk in closets
Dining room
Pantry
Living room
Back porch for barbecues!
Option to fence in the backyard
1,266 sq ft
New designer carpet and paint
3 min drive to Glen Emerald Park
7 min walk to McNair High School
5 min drive to Starlight Drive-In Theatre
Walk on the South River Trail
7 min to East Atlanta Village (Farmers market, restaurants and bars- Tomatillos, Argosy, Flat Iron, Holy Taco etc)
7 min drive to Walmart Supercenter
5 miles - 10 min to Edgewood Retail District: Target, Barnes and Noble, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kroger, etc
9 min to Charlie Yates Golf Course
10 min to Grant Park
11 min drive to downtown Atlanta,
12 min drive to Zoo Atlanta