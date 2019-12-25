2606 Foxhall Way Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Quiet home in excellent condition and renovations at the end of a cul de sac close to shopping, interstates and schools!



Compare to the rent for a 3 bedroom apartment down the street at $1195+! (Parkside East Atlanta)

You choose, this house or an apartment for more $...



New subdivisions down the street selling for $280,000 - great neighbors! Boulder Walk, Eastside Walk

Year built: 1990

Lot: 0.25 acres

Bedrooms: 3 beds

Bathrooms: 2 full baths

Master bathroom

Pets welcome!

Laundry Room

Dry bar

Central A/C

Walk in closets

Dining room

Pantry

Living room

Back porch for barbecues!

Option to fence in the backyard

1,266 sq ft

New designer carpet and paint



3 min drive to Glen Emerald Park

7 min walk to McNair High School

5 min drive to Starlight Drive-In Theatre

Walk on the South River Trail

7 min to East Atlanta Village (Farmers market, restaurants and bars- Tomatillos, Argosy, Flat Iron, Holy Taco etc)

7 min drive to Walmart Supercenter

5 miles - 10 min to Edgewood Retail District: Target, Barnes and Noble, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kroger, etc

9 min to Charlie Yates Golf Course

10 min to Grant Park

11 min drive to downtown Atlanta,

12 min drive to Zoo Atlanta