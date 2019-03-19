All apartments in Gresham Park
2046 Yukon Court Southeast

2046 Yukon Court · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Yukon Court, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This brick split-level home is located in on a quiet cul de sac street in South East Atlanta. Minutes to I-20, Little Five Points and Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Public Transportation. The updated and modern home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2-car garage, a large kitchen, separate dining area and living room with french doors to the patio and private back yard. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile kitchen and new carpet in the lower living area.
Hurry, this home will not be on the market for long! Contact us today and apply online!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Yukon Court Southeast have any available units?
2046 Yukon Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2046 Yukon Court Southeast have?
Some of 2046 Yukon Court Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Yukon Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Yukon Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Yukon Court Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2046 Yukon Court Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2046 Yukon Court Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2046 Yukon Court Southeast offers parking.
Does 2046 Yukon Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Yukon Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Yukon Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 2046 Yukon Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2046 Yukon Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2046 Yukon Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Yukon Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 Yukon Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2046 Yukon Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2046 Yukon Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

