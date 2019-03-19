2046 Yukon Court Southeast

Amenities

This brick split-level home is located in on a quiet cul de sac street in South East Atlanta. Minutes to I-20, Little Five Points and Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Public Transportation. The updated and modern home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2-car garage, a large kitchen, separate dining area and living room with french doors to the patio and private back yard. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile kitchen and new carpet in the lower living area.

Hurry, this home will not be on the market for long! Contact us today and apply online!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.