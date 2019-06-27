All apartments in Gresham Park
1898 Rollingwood Drive SE

1898 Rollingwood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1898 Rollingwood Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful brick house is located in a GREAT neighborhood with good a school district! VERY Spacious & renovated; this house features 4 LARGE bedrooms, 3 full baths w/ a fenced back yard, huge front yard! All you have to do is move in and decorate! If you love cooking this house DEFINITELY is for you considering it has a MASSIVE open kitchen with a beautiful w/an open view to the living, great room AND dining room! A place you can call home, perfect house for gatherings and to bring in the holidays! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE have any available units?
1898 Rollingwood Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1898 Rollingwood Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE offer parking?
No, 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1898 Rollingwood Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
