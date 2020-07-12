155 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Orchid Ln
13 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1490 sqft
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277 Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11 Orchid Lane
11 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1092 sqft
11 Orchid Lane Savannah, GA 31419 Super Convenient Georgetown Location! Charming GATED neighborhood! 2 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! End Unit Townhome! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Awesome Family Room With Soaring Ceilings! Propane Gas Fireplace With TV

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Sunset Way
5 Sunset Way, Georgetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1651 sqft
3 or 4 bedroom home in the Eagles Landing section of Georgetown - Located on a cul de sac in Eagles Landing in Georgetown this Lowcountry home has high ceilings, pass through galley kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining, split bedroom plan, 2 car

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
777 King George Blvd, Unit #9
777 King George Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1596 sqft
This two bedroom two 1/2 bath home is located in Georgetown Place townhomes. It is a very spacious town home that is located near everything.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
48 Beaver Run Drive
48 Beaver Run Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Meticulously updated ranch home in amenity filled neighborhood. Home features upgraded laminate wood flooring in all living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom features large walk in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$918
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
31 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$919
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1441 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom in Bradley Point South - Cozy 3 bed/2 bath single story home located in the Bradley Point South Subdivision. Open living room, master bedroom with private bath, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and fenced back yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
181 Grayson Avenue
181 Grayson Avenue, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 181 Grayson Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
12300 Apache Avenue
12300 Apache Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12300 Apache Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
2 Brewster St
2 Brewster Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1901 sqft
Beautiful home ready to rent! - Beautiful house on Southside on Winward Island. Nice home with elevator. 3BR/2BA home with dining room, den, and family room. Front porch and screened porch. Hardwood floors. Mature trees with island breeze.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
41 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
49 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$896
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Georgetown, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Georgetown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

