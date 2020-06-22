All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 58 Leeward Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, GA
/
58 Leeward Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

58 Leeward Dr

58 Leeward Drive · (912) 920-3150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

58 Leeward Drive, Georgetown, GA 31419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1250 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 Property:
58 Leeward Drive
Savannah, Ga 31419
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom
$1250.00/monthly*

Highlights:
Available August 15th
Cozy Floor Plan
$1250/monthly*
One Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Eat-in Kitchen
1150 Square Feet
All Electric

Property Description:
This home is located in the Village Green Subdivision in Georgetown. Georgetown is a vibrant community on the Southside of Savannah. The community is attracting many people due to it's convenience to shops, groceries, pharmacies, and dining. It is located between I-95 and the Savannah Mall, with easy access to downtown Savannah. This location is also minutes from HAAF Rio gate, and not too far a drive for those stationed at Fort Stewart. This house is just waiting for you to call it home.

Sorry, no pets.

Contact Information:
JCW Quality Rentals
1114 Mohawk Street A1
Savannah, Ga 31419
Phone: 912-920-3150
Office Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 4:45p.m.

Not quite what you are looking for? JCW Quality Rentals has many different properties available for you! Contact our office at 912-920-3150 for availability, or go online at www.jcwqualityrentals.com!

*Pricing is subject to change without notice. Please verify all pricing and property features with management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Leeward Dr have any available units?
58 Leeward Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Leeward Dr have?
Some of 58 Leeward Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Leeward Dr currently offering any rent specials?
58 Leeward Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Leeward Dr pet-friendly?
No, 58 Leeward Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 58 Leeward Dr offer parking?
Yes, 58 Leeward Dr does offer parking.
Does 58 Leeward Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Leeward Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Leeward Dr have a pool?
No, 58 Leeward Dr does not have a pool.
Does 58 Leeward Dr have accessible units?
No, 58 Leeward Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Leeward Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Leeward Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Leeward Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Leeward Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 58 Leeward Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd
Georgetown, GA 31419
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd
Georgetown, GA 31419

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Cheap PlacesGeorgetown Luxury Places
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity