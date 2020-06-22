58 Leeward Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Available 08/15/20 Property:

58 Leeward Drive

Savannah, Ga 31419

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom

Highlights:

Available August 15th

Cozy Floor Plan

One Car Garage

Fenced Backyard

Eat-in Kitchen

1150 Square Feet

All Electric



Property Description:

This home is located in the Village Green Subdivision in Georgetown. Georgetown is a vibrant community on the Southside of Savannah. The community is attracting many people due to it's convenience to shops, groceries, pharmacies, and dining. It is located between I-95 and the Savannah Mall, with easy access to downtown Savannah. This location is also minutes from HAAF Rio gate, and not too far a drive for those stationed at Fort Stewart. This house is just waiting for you to call it home.



Sorry, no pets.



Contact Information:

JCW Quality Rentals

1114 Mohawk Street A1

Savannah, Ga 31419

Phone: 912-920-3150

Office Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 4:45p.m.



Not quite what you are looking for? JCW Quality Rentals has many different properties available for you! Contact our office at 912-920-3150 for availability, or go online at www.jcwqualityrentals.com!



*Pricing is subject to change without notice. Please verify all pricing and property features with management.



