58 Leeward Dr

Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Property:
58 Leeward Drive
Savannah, Ga 31419
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom
$1250.00/monthly*
Highlights:
Available August 15th
Cozy Floor Plan
One Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Eat-in Kitchen
1150 Square Feet
All Electric
Property Description:
This home is located in the Village Green Subdivision in Georgetown. Georgetown is a vibrant community on the Southside of Savannah. The community is attracting many people due to it's convenience to shops, groceries, pharmacies, and dining. It is located between I-95 and the Savannah Mall, with easy access to downtown Savannah. This location is also minutes from HAAF Rio gate, and not too far a drive for those stationed at Fort Stewart. This house is just waiting for you to call it home.
Sorry, no pets.
Contact Information:
JCW Quality Rentals
1114 Mohawk Street A1
Savannah, Ga 31419
Phone: 912-920-3150
Office Hours: Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 4:45p.m.
Not quite what you are looking for? JCW Quality Rentals has many different properties available for you! Contact our office at 912-920-3150 for availability, or go online at www.jcwqualityrentals.com!
*Pricing is subject to change without notice. Please verify all pricing and property features with management.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851365)