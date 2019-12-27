5 Sunset Way

Amenities

3 or 4 bedroom home in the Eagles Landing section of Georgetown - Located on a cul de sac in Eagles Landing in Georgetown this Lowcountry home has high ceilings, pass through galley kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining, split bedroom plan, 2 car garage, large bonus room or 4th bedroom above the garage and a fenced back yard with storage shed. The master has a trey ceiling, large bath with separate shower and large soaking tub and also a large walk-in in closet. Home is convenient to both Hunter Army Air Field (HAAF)and Ft. Stewart. Call, text or email Lee for more information an to schedule a showing. No calls after 6.

Credit, criminal history, and sexual predator checks performed.



