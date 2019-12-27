All apartments in Georgetown
5 Sunset Way

5 Sunset Way · (912) 484-7178
Location

5 Sunset Way, Georgetown, GA 31419

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Sunset Way · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 or 4 bedroom home in the Eagles Landing section of Georgetown - Located on a cul de sac in Eagles Landing in Georgetown this Lowcountry home has high ceilings, pass through galley kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining, split bedroom plan, 2 car garage, large bonus room or 4th bedroom above the garage and a fenced back yard with storage shed. The master has a trey ceiling, large bath with separate shower and large soaking tub and also a large walk-in in closet. Home is convenient to both Hunter Army Air Field (HAAF)and Ft. Stewart. Call, text or email Lee for more information an to schedule a showing. No calls after 6.
Credit, criminal history, and sexual predator checks performed.

(RLNE3213472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Sunset Way have any available units?
5 Sunset Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5 Sunset Way currently offering any rent specials?
5 Sunset Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Sunset Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Sunset Way is pet friendly.
Does 5 Sunset Way offer parking?
Yes, 5 Sunset Way does offer parking.
Does 5 Sunset Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Sunset Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Sunset Way have a pool?
No, 5 Sunset Way does not have a pool.
Does 5 Sunset Way have accessible units?
No, 5 Sunset Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Sunset Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Sunset Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Sunset Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Sunset Way does not have units with air conditioning.
