2745 Campus Pointe Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym pool bbq/grill

Spacious ELITE home is waiting for YOU........ - The Hawks Nest at the Preserve gives you the location you need and the amenities you crave. Enjoy our large pool, fire pits and grills, and fitness center. Each home has three comfortable bedroom suites, each eqipped with its own private full bath. The living area is bright, open, and spacious. Your kitchen is fully equipped with a microwave, dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator with plenty of cabinet space. Washers and dryers are included in every home, along with beautiful vinyl plank flooring in the living areas pf remodeled homes. With the University of North Georgia Hawks Nest shuttle stop, you can experience college life along with many of your fellow UNG students. For your convenience during COVID-19, feel free to check out our 3D tour of our homes through Zillow with the link below: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5e353857-544d-43c1-950b-509ad6fea695/ Professionally managed on-site by MMG Management, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.



(RLNE5845140)