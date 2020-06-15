All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

2745 Campus Pointe Circle

2745 Campus Pointe Circle · (770) 415-0611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA 30504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2745 Campus Pointe Circle · Avail. now

$485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious ELITE home is waiting for YOU........ - The Hawks Nest at the Preserve gives you the location you need and the amenities you crave. Enjoy our large pool, fire pits and grills, and fitness center. Each home has three comfortable bedroom suites, each eqipped with its own private full bath. The living area is bright, open, and spacious. Your kitchen is fully equipped with a microwave, dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator with plenty of cabinet space. Washers and dryers are included in every home, along with beautiful vinyl plank flooring in the living areas pf remodeled homes. With the University of North Georgia Hawks Nest shuttle stop, you can experience college life along with many of your fellow UNG students. For your convenience during COVID-19, feel free to check out our 3D tour of our homes through Zillow with the link below: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5e353857-544d-43c1-950b-509ad6fea695/ Professionally managed on-site by MMG Management, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.

(RLNE5845140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Campus Pointe Circle have any available units?
2745 Campus Pointe Circle has a unit available for $485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2745 Campus Pointe Circle have?
Some of 2745 Campus Pointe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Campus Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Campus Pointe Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Campus Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2745 Campus Pointe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2745 Campus Pointe Circle offer parking?
No, 2745 Campus Pointe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Campus Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2745 Campus Pointe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Campus Pointe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2745 Campus Pointe Circle has a pool.
Does 2745 Campus Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 2745 Campus Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Campus Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Campus Pointe Circle has units with dishwashers.
