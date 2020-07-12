Apartment List
/
GA
/
forest park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

443 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midwood Square Apartments
260 Main Street, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Nice quite renovated property in secluded private setting. (RLNE5697088)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midwood Acres Apartments
976 Forest Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Nice renovated units at an affordable price. (RLNE5697131)
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1117 Pine Meadow Dr
1117 Pine Meadows Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1486 sqft
Ready for you to move in. Located minutes away from local shopping, major highways, and dinning. For more information and showings contact agent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Morrow
1388 Wood Cir S
1388 Wood Cir S, Morrow, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1344 sqft
This lovely condo has new carpet and vinyl throughout with new appliances. Have a BBQ on your fenced in patio or enjoy the large living room. The condo is totally electric which features an in unit washer/dryer appliance.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Blair Villa - Poole Creek
3349 Villa Circle SE
3349 Villa Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lake City
2185 Miranda Dr
2185 Miranda Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
2682 sqft
Grand executive home in West Meyer, featuring formal living and dining rooms with extensive trim detail, large fireside great room, and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
34 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$809
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$986
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,037
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$869
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
City Guide for Forest Park, GA

"Oh, Atlanta /I hear you calling /I'm coming back to you one fine day /No need to worry /There ain't no hurry cause I'm /On my way back to Georgia." (- Alison Krauss, "Oh, Georgia")

Many people hear Atlanta calling from Forest Park. Situated just a comfy nine miles south of Hotlanta, Forest Park is a budding city located in Clayton County, Georgia. With a surprising growth rate, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport andFort Gillem Military Reservation, Forest Park is a young city with an idyllic name --a safe place for you and your family. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Forest Park, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Forest Park 2 BedroomsForest Park 3 BedroomsForest Park Apartments with Balcony
Forest Park Apartments with ParkingForest Park Apartments with Washer-DryerForest Park Cheap Places
Forest Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsForest Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College